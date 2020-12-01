Menu
Floyd Baker
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
United Church Of Christ
Floyd Baker's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc. in Greencastle, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Floyd in the Guest Book below.

Published by Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA 17225
Funeral services provided by:
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Floyd was a good neighbor for many years.
Larry Appleby
Neighbor
November 21, 2020