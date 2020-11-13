Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Floyd Elliott
1959 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1959
DIED
November 10, 2020
Floyd Elliott's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Floyd in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory
1638 East State Highway 76, Branson, Missouri 65616
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory
1638 East State Highway 76, Branson, Missouri 65616
Funeral services provided by:
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.