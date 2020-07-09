21 June 1959 – 27 June 2020



Floyd J. Visarraga, 61 of Layton, Utah passed away of natural causes on 27 June 2020. Floyd was born at St. Benedict's Hospital in Ogden, Utah on 21 June 1959, the youngest of 9 children to Alfredo and Eufemia Visarraga. He attended and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1977 and in 1981 took an apprenticeship in the IBEW as a Power Lineman. He took great pride in his work as a Journeyman Power Lineman for over 35 years. Floyd is survived by his son, Joseph (Kathleen) Visarraga; three grandchildren, Vincent, Kirsten and Ava Visarraga; Daughter, Kelsey (Garth) Visarraga; sisters, Trindad Medina, Viviana Rodriquez, Pricilla Visarraga, Helena Mills-Visarraga, Sabina Visarraga, Yvonne "Mary" Visarraga; and brother, Alfredo Visarraga. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shelly Visarraga; sister, Alicia Visarraga; and brother, Francisco Visarraga.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Layton.

