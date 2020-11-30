Floyd Marshall's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by People's Funeral & Cremation Service in High Point, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Floyd in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the People's Funeral & Cremation Service website.
Published by People's Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 30, 2020.
