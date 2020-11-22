Menu
Ford Frick
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1940
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Little League
Ford Frick's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

Published by Hite Funeral Home on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Merriam Christian Chapel
, Merriam, Indiana
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Merriam Christian Chapel
Nov
24
Burial
12:30p.m.
Orange Cemetery
North 175 East, Rome City, Indiana 46784
Hite Funeral Home
Great man of God and wonderful family and business man. Always had a smile and encouraging word for everyone. He will be missed.
Randy and Jewell Sutton

Randy Sutton
Family
November 21, 2020