Forest Rivers's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home in West Alexandria, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Forest in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home website.
Published by Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
