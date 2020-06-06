Frances May Barlow passed away peacefully at Peachtree Assisted Living on June 6, 2020.She was born on June 14, 1921, in Antioch Nebraska to James Pebley and Ester Elizabeth Hedin.Frances met her sweetheart George Child at Berthanna Dance Hall. They were later married and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five children, Kay (Kent deceased) Shipley, Dale (Genevive) Child, Bill (Lois) Child, Janet (Glen) Thompson, Russell deceased (Betzy) Child. George passed away in 1968.She was also married to Carl F. Olsen who passed away March 2003. She then married Doran Barlow January 2006. He passed away July 2019.She was preceded in death by her three husbands; one son (Russell); one son-in-Law (Kent); two sisters, Lois and Pearl; and two brothers, Kenneth and Clyde.She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. She loved the gospel and had a strong testimony.Mom loved crafts, doll making, bowling, quilting, fishing, and camping. We are all lucky enough to have one or more of these items. She loved to share her crafted items with everyone, but most of all she loved her family.She is survived by her sister, Betty (Leonard) Kendall; her children; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.A Viewing will be held June 14, 2020 (on her birthday) from 6-8 pm, Graveside Services will be held on June 15, at 11:00 am with a short Viewing from 10:00-10:45 am at Leavitt's Mortuary & Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.We would like to give a special thanks to Dale and Jeanie Child and Mike and Becky Barlow for the special care they gave Mom and Doran.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.