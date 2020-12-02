Menu
Frances Biller
1925 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1925
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Frances Biller's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. in Akron, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. website.

Published by Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
100 E Waterloo Road, Akron, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
