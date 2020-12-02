Menu
Frances Bodnar
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1930
DIED
October 17, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Frances Bodnar's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel in Bethel, CT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Connecticut 06801
