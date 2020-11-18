Menu
Frances Bradley
1932 - 2020
BORN
April 15, 1932
DIED
November 16, 2020
Frances Bradley's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc in Shelby, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cleveland Funeral Services Inc website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Cleveland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
GUEST BOOK
We are so very sorry for your loss. May God wrap you in His loving arms and give you the peace and comfort that only He can give! Continued prayers now and in the days to come! Gods is with you and He loves you!
Sherree and Randy Bowman
Friend
November 17, 2020