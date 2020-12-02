Menu
Frances Crumley
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1933
DIED
November 27, 2020
Frances Crumley's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, IL .

Published by Crawford Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Grove Cemetery
, Jerseyville, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Crawford Funeral Home
