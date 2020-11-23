Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frances Darby
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 13, 1937
DIED
October 22, 2020
Frances Darby's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ronnie L. Stewart Funeral Service in Vidalia, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frances in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ronnie L. Stewart Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ronnie L. Stewart Funeral Service on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ronnie L. Stewart Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.