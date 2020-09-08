Menu
Frances L. DeMedio
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1932
DIED
September 6, 2020
Frances L. (DiBussolo) DeMedio October 27,1932 - September 6, 2020, 87 years old, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. Frances was born in Norristown, PA and married her husband Augustine Sr. of 65 years. She is survived by her sons Michael DeMedio (Debi) and Augustine DeMedio Jr (Joanne) and daughter Judy Bowers (Scott). She is also survived by her sisters Rose Nesspor(Steve) and Mary DeMarco (Carmen) and sister in laws Elena and Fortuna. She is predeceased by her late brothers Michael DiBussolo (Elena) and Harry DeBussolo (Fortuna) and sister Margaret Herbine (Walter). She enjoyed cooking, baking and family holidays. She was blessed with three grandchildren (William, Tess and Gianna) and one great granddaughter (Lilly) which gave her much joy over the years. Frances was the Aunt that everyone loved and enjoyed talking too. Rest in peace mom and nona. We will always love and carry you in our hearts forever. Funeral services for Frances are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' memory may be made to Wills Eye Hospital, American Cancer Society or any other charity of your choice.
