Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frances Eiland
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1945
DIED
November 18, 2020
Frances Eiland's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler in Butler, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frances in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Nebo Cemetery
1062 Ed Davis Road, Mauk, Georgia 31058
Funeral services provided by:
McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.