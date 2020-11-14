Frances Estes's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals in Mount Sterling, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frances in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals website.
Published by Herald and Stewart Home for Funerals on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.