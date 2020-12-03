Menu
Frances Gray
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1931
DIED
November 19, 2020
Frances Gray's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland in Midland, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland website.

Published by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Plaza Baptist Church
, Charlotte, North Carolina
Nov
25
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Plaza Baptist Church
3321 The Plaza, Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Plaza Baptist Church
3321 The Plaza, Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sharon Memorial Park
5400 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, North Carolina 28212
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
GUEST BOOK
Mrs. Gray was a customer of mine at First Citizens Bank. She, Gerald and family members were always a delight to see coming thru the doors. Francis had the smile as an Angel, and the Happiness to match...always a delight on tough days of banking. Such wonderful people, the whole Family. We have lost a beautiful smile here on this earth, when we need it the most, but we will see her again. The promise of Heaven, is truly brighter now!
Libby Dulin Connell
Friend
November 27, 2020
You will be greatly missed Frances. I will never forget your smile, your laughter, and the love you showed me and my family, especially my two girls when they were little children. God bless you
Richard Cook
Friend
November 22, 2020
Such a kind and gentle lady.I will forever hold the memories I have of her.
Frances Keith
Friend
November 21, 2020