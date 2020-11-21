Frances Hall's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kennedale, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frances in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery website.
Published by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.