Frances Hall
1942 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1942
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Frances Hall's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kennedale, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery website.

Published by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Emerald Hills Memorial Park
500 Kennedale Sublett Rd, Kennedale, Texas 76060
Funeral services provided by:
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
