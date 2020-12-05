Menu
Frances Holmes
1949 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1949
DIED
October 31, 2020
Frances Holmes's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services in Conway, SC .

Published by Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Heavens Gate Cemetery
3738 Old Kings Hwy,, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina 29576
Funeral services provided by:
Ocean View Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
