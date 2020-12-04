Menu
Frances Kinsinger
1930 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1930
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Utah State University
Frances Kinsinger's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMillan Mortuary in Saint George, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMillan Mortuary website.

Published by McMillan Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Tonaquint Cemetery
1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah 84770
Funeral services provided by:
McMillan Mortuary
