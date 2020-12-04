Frances Kinsinger's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMillan Mortuary in Saint George, UT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frances in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMillan Mortuary website.
Published by McMillan Mortuary on Dec. 4, 2020.
