Of Wilkins Twp., age 95, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.



Born the daughter of the late Walter and Frances Draganac.



Beloved wife of the late John Lisak.



Loving mother of Shirley Ann (Harris) Knadler of Monroeville and Rosemary (John Jessup) Lisak of East Pittsburgh.



Cherished grandmother of Christopher Knadler, Eric (Tracy) Knadler, and Amanda Knadler.



Adored great-grandmother of Jesse Knadler.



Sister of Elizabeth "Libby" (the late Stephen) Zeravica. Preceded in death by 8 additional siblings.



Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



Frances was a home maker and treasured caring for her family. She enjoyed playing weekly bingo at St. Colman Church, and was a deep-rooted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins. Frances always had a great interest in sports and prided herself for knowing statistics and history for the teams and players.



Friends welcome Monday from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.



Frances will be laid to rest with her husband John in Church Hill Cemetery.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.