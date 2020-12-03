Menu
Frances Mealey
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
Frances Mealey's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home in Troy, NY .

Published by McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
St. John's Cemetery Schaghticoke
Corner of Route 40 and Stillwater Bridge Road, Schaghticoke, New York
Funeral services provided by:
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
I am very sorry to learn of Fran’s passing. I was the Maintenance Dept Secretary at Albany Memorial Hospital for many years and I always enjoyed speaking with her and asking her opinion! She knew everything about Samaritan!
My thoughts and prayers to her entire family.
Bonnie Gower
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Dear family, so sorry for your loss. Francis
was a very good friend of mine, several years back. We were a small close group who got together allot to share, and have some fun. We got to know the Lord, more and more.
It was a gift to know you. See you again my friend. Carol Reilly
Carol Reilly
Friend
December 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Fran's passing. She was a delight and I am thankful that I had the opportunity to have known her. May the fond memories that you have of her help you through this time. Your family is in the thoughts and prayers.
Kelly O'Sullivan
December 1, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Fran's passing. She was my Mom's roommate at Heritage over the past 9 months. My Mom loved her - I think they were such good companions for each other. I had looked forward to meeting Fran in person when things opened up there. I'm sorry that can't happen. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy.
Sharon Nosal (Sandy's daughter)
Sharon Nosal
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020