Frances Chamberlin Miller, 90, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born on September 6, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of James Francis and Sarah Irene Simons Chamberlin. She grew up in Ogden, graduated from Ogden High School, and received her Associate degree at Weber State College.



While on a Fall drive down Weber Canyon, Parley London Miller proposed with the top down on his new, bright yellow, Studebaker convertible. They married on October 15, 1949, in Logan, Utah, and were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Parley passed away on September 30, 1983.



Frances was filled with energy, and hard work defined many parts of her life. She paid for college working as a candy girl at the Egyptian Theater. Frances met her husband working at the American Can Company. For many years she was an administrative assistant for Boeing, where she used her mastery of Gregg Shorthand she learned from her father.



Frances had a deep faith and love for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Rancho Cucamonga CA Mission. She shared her faith as a Sunday School teacher, Young Women Advisor, Relief Society President, and temple worker for 10 years.



Music and writing were central in her life. She enjoyed serving as an organist and piano accompanist. As president of the Scribble Scribble Club in high school, her witty and thoughtful prose continued to touch many hearts. She shared her passions with her family and all those around her. Her children and grandchildren greatly benefited from her willingness to help with countless writing assignments.



Frances admired her brother Bob's passion for sports. In high school Bob played football, and watching him she developed a love of athletics. Frances enjoyed watching nearly any sport including basketball, football, tennis, golf, and figure skating. She was a loyal college sports fan, always cheering on teams from Utah regardless of which school they played, but when BYU played, she always favored them.



She was the most accepting, kind, and loving person. She was dedicated to her family, helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made everyone feel welcome and valued in her home.



Frances is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Deborah) Miller of Harrisville, Debbie (Alan) Schiffman of Ogden, and Dianna (Barry) Elbrader of Ogden; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild; and brother, Robert Chamberlin of Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Irene Chamberlin; sisters, Jean Drumiler, Muriel Perschon, and Irene Parker; brother, James Chamberlin; and grandson, Tristan Elbrader.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.