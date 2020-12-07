Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frances Mitchell
1916 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1916
DIED
December 5, 2020
Frances Mitchell's passing at the age of 104 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cahall Funeral Home - Ripley in Ripley, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frances in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cahall Funeral Home - Ripley website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cahall Funeral Home - Ripley on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cahall Funeral Home Ripley
1011 S 2nd Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167
Dec
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cahall Funeral Home Ripley
1011 S 2nd Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167
Funeral services provided by:
Cahall Funeral Home - Ripley
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.