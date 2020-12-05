Frances Morgan's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services in Forest City, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frances in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services website.
Published by Harrelson Funeral and Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
