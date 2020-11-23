Menu
Frances Ort
1921 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1921
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Frances Ort's passing at the age of 99 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by HALBRITTER FUNERAL SERVICES in Niles, MI .

Published by HALBRITTER FUNERAL SERVICES on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
