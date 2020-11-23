Frances Ort's passing at the age of 99 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by HALBRITTER FUNERAL SERVICES in Niles, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Frances in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the HALBRITTER FUNERAL SERVICES website.
Published by HALBRITTER FUNERAL SERVICES on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.