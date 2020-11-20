Menu
Frances Santiago
1919 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1919
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Church
Frances Santiago's passing at the age of 101 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Czup Funeral Home in Ashtabula, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Czup Funeral Home website.

Published by Czup Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Czup Funeral Home
1329 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Joseph Church
3330 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
Nov
20
Committal
1:15p.m.
St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel
Carpenter Road (W. 19th Street), Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
