Frances Stirman
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1938
DIED
November 9, 2020
Frances Stirman's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo in Alamogordo, NM .

Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Alamogordo Funeral Home
2301 First St. - PO Box 760, Alamogordo, New Mexico 88310
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
I would love when she came into the credit union. She always talked about her nieces and nephews and going to Australia. I have missed visiting with her. Rest In Peace
Cindy Compary
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
Ms. Stirman was my PE teacher in Junior High. She was the first to introduce me to women’s softball at the age of 13. She was always my favorite. Thank you for your guidance and support. Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Vicki Hooser
Student
November 11, 2020
One of a kind!
Marcia Stirman
November 11, 2020