Frances Thrasher
1920 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1920
DIED
November 18, 2020
Frances Thrasher's passing at the age of 100 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville in Asheville, NC .

Published by Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ray Funeral And Cremation Service
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville 28803
Funeral services provided by:
Ray Funeral And Cremation Service - Asheville
