Frances Tremarcke
1923 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1923
DIED
November 7, 2020
Frances Tremarcke's passing at the age of 97 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis & Wagner Funeral Home in Woodbury, NJ .

Published by Davis & Wagner Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Davis & Wagner Funeral Home
171 Delaware Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Nov
13
Service
12:00p.m.
Davis & Wagner Funeral Home
171 Delaware Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096
