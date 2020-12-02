Menu
Francesca Barbaccia
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1935
DIED
October 12, 2020
Francesca Barbaccia's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago in West Chicago, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services
132 Fremont St., West Chicago, Illinois 60185
Oct
21
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Beatrice Church
9701 W. Irving Park Road, Schiller Park, Illinois 60176
Funeral services provided by:
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
