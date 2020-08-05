Francese Leone Hunsaker Dowdle, 89, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father & the love of her life, in the home she raised her family, with her family by her side, on Saturday, August 1st, 2020.



Francese was born July 1, 1931 in Tremonton, Utah daughter of Esther Hansen, & Jacob Lloyd Hunsaker. She was the middle child of three, with one older sister, Bodell Benson, and a younger brother, William "Bill" Hunsaker. She was raised in Tremonton & attended Bear River High School where she made lifelong friendships.



She married Morris Benson, and together they had two daughters Kris Zundel and Nancy Whitaker, they were later divorced.



On February 27, 1955, she married the love of her life LeRoy H. Dowdle in Elko, NV, and was later solemnized in the Logan Temple. Together they had three more children.



After a loving lifetime of many adventures in the mountains & at their beloved cabin, LeRoy was called home September 28, 2003 to prepare for his beautiful wife to join him.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in many different callings.



Surviving are her children; Elizabeth (Liz) (Mike Radabaugh) Warden of Willard, Linda Andrews of North Ogden, and Allen (Shelly) Dowdle of Farr West, 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, her two siblings; Bodell Benson of West Valley, and William (Fran) Hunsaker of Troy, MT. She is proceeded in death by her husband LeRoy, two daughters Kris & Nancy, her parents, and 3 great-grandchildren.



Francese loved a good time whether it was going to the cabin, spending time with her sister traveling, playing cards with friends, or shopping with her daughters or granddaughters. She was very talented at crocheting and made sure that each grandchild and great-grandchild had their own special blanket.



Most importantly, Francese was an incredible mother & grandmother. She had an amazing way of making each child feel that they were "her favorite". She loved nothing more than spending time with her family making many lifelong memories. Because, of her love and dedication to each of them they can carry with them a lifetime of cherished memories.



Special thanks to Encompass Hospice Team, Doctor Fisher, Doctor Call & all of their staff for their loving, tender care.



Services will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S 100 E Brigham City, Utah. Those wishing to view the services can, via live stream, on Francese's Obituary web page (at same time as funeral service).



Viewings will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 1:40 pm just prior to the funeral at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 the family encourages masks and social distancing.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.