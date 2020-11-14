Menu
Francine Ingersoll
1928 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1928
DIED
November 12, 2020
Francine Ingersoll's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wallace Family Funeral Home in Newton, IA .

Published by Wallace Family Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory
1115 E. 19th St. N., Newton, Iowa 50208
Nov
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory
1115 E. 19th St. N., Newton, Iowa 50208
Wallace Family Funeral Home
