Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Francine Stickler
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1948
DIED
December 4, 2020
Francine Stickler's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Lange Funeral Home in Centerville, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Francine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas Lange Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thomas Lange Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lange Funeral Home & Crematory
1900 South 18th St, Centerville, Iowa 52544
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Lange Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.