Of North Huntingdon, age 78, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born on October 10, 1941 in McKeesport, Pa to Joseph and Stella (Kulick) Bednarofsky. He graduated with honors from McKeesport Vocational High School in 1959 and enlisted in the Marine Corps. During his time in the Marines, he earned the rank of Gunnery Sergeant.



Frank worked as a Machinist at Mesta Machine until it closed, and retired as a Security Officer at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville in 2007. Prior to Forbes Hospital's opening, he worked at Pittsburgh and Columbia Hospitals and served as a Security Officer during the hospital's construction. He and his wife Joanne both worked at Forbes since it began and often joked that they "came with the building".



Frank was a member of the F&AM and was a past Master of Joppa Lodge #608, now Omni Lodge #582 of Dravosburg. Frank was also a member of the Forbes Trail Marine Corps League and the American Legion Post #945.



Frank enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, having a "nice cup of hot tea", the planning and drafting of future home projects, as well as watching some of his favorite shows like Dancing with the Stars, NCIS, Bull, and Blue Bloods. Some of Frank's favorite memories of his family were the late night dinners at King's a few times a month after he got off working second shift, and first day of school traditions of making Sara & Mark egg bagels for breakfast and then going out for dinner after school.



Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Josephine "Joanne" (D'Orazio) Bednarofsky, cherished children- daughter Sara of North Huntingdon, son Mark and his wife Trish of Manor, adored grandsons Joseph and Logan of Manor, his felines, both the treasured "little one" Calley, and newest member, Olive. He is also survived by nephew Dan of White Oak and niece & God daughter Pam (Tom) Sichelstiel of Port Vue as well as a brother John of Port Vue, aunt, uncles and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Catherine "Kay" Tondera and her husband Tom, parents in law Orlando "Ray" and Angeline "Mary" D'Orazio and brother in law Gary D'Orazio, aunts, uncles and cousins



While our lives will never be the same without Frank, we are all grateful for the time we had with his caring nature, sense of duty and ability to always let you know you were loved.



Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 6-8pm and Wednesday from 2-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.



Frank's Masonic brothers will hold their service on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.



Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Maurice Church of St Joseph the Worker, Forest Hills, on Thursday at 10 a.m.



Interment with Military Honors will be private.









Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.