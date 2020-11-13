Menu
Francis Clemen
1946 - 2020
BORN
May 18, 1946
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Francis Clemen's passing at the age of 74 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Leonard Muller Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:45a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery
Rural, Colesburg, Iowa 52035
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
