Francis Coffey
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1939
DIED
November 26, 2020
Francis Coffey's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel in Appleton, WI .

Published by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Sandy and family - we were so sorry to hear of Fran's passing. He was such a kind and gentle man - he will surely be missed by many!! Hugs and prayers to all of you!!
Honey & Terry Garvey
Family
December 2, 2020
Sandy , my sincere sympathy to you and your family. I enjoyed my time working with Fran and the many conversations we had through the years. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time.M
Mary Schuh
Friend
December 2, 2020
Sandy - May you and your family always cherish all of your wonderful memories of Fran. He meant so much to all of us and we will miss him dearly!
Michael Grones
Family
December 2, 2020
Fran was a most friendly guy. One was always greeted with that most special 'Fran' smile.
My sincere condolences to all of the Coffey family.
We will all miss one very proud Irishman!
Timothy Hannagan
Friend
December 2, 2020