Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Francis Frenier
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1926
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Francis Frenier's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home in Webster, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Francis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
The Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by:
Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
My condolences to the family. I'm so glad to have met Francis. I will never forget that beautiful smile and gentle soul that always made my day so much brighter. R. I. P. my friend.
Marie
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss, I enjoyed Francis when he attended Accord Adult Day Care, always polite , always smiling and always thankful. Going to miss you Francis.
Donna
Friend
December 3, 2020
My sympathy goes out to Fran's family. I have so many good memories of Francis at accord, he always made me laugh and was always so grateful for all the staff. I will definitely miss him but he is now in a better place. R.I.P. Francis
Sandy
Friend
December 3, 2020