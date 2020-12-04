Menu
Francis Held
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Francis Held's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. in Upper Darby, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. website.

Published by The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
The Donohue Funeral Home - Upper Darby
8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania 19082
Funeral services provided by:
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
