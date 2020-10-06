Age 72, of Scott Twp., unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home. Beloved husband of Nancy Huber for 51 years; loving father of Kenneth (Diana) Pfeil, David (the late Diane) Pfeil, Gus (Jennifer) Pfeil, and the late James (surviving, Sharon) Huber; proud grandfather of Shelby (Adam) Williams, Steven (Kira) Pfeil, Aaron, Lucas, and Brody Pfeil, and Branden and Fallon Huber; caring great grandfather of Ash Williams; dear brother of Carolyn Freeman and John (Dolores) Huber; treasured son of the late Francis and Dorothy Huber. Also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, and special friends. Butch was a long time Steamfitter at Local 449. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and sports especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. Butch will be remembered for his love of nature, hard work ethic, and most of all dedication to his family. He enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren and planning day adventures whenever they would go. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville 412-221-3800 on Wednesday 4-7PM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions for everyone's safety. A Funeral Service will follow but will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
Published by Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.