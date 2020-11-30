Francis McTamney's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by All Faiths Cremation Service, LLC in West New York, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Francis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the All Faiths Cremation Service, LLC website.
Published by All Faiths Cremation Service, LLC on Nov. 30, 2020.
