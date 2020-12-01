Menu
Francis Morris
1946 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1946
DIED
November 23, 2020
Francis Morris's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN .

Published by Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
