Francis Slayne
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1937
DIED
November 10, 2020
Francis Slayne's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River in Pearl River, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River website.

Published by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc.
100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, New York 10965
Nov
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc.
100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, New York 10965
Funeral services provided by:
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River
