Francis Szarnicki
1942 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1942
DIED
November 19, 2020
Francis Szarnicki's passing at the age of 78 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel in Akron, OH .

Published by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
300 E. Tallmadge Rd.
Funeral services provided by:
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Beverly and family,
Joe and I are so very sorry for the loss of the love of your life. We will miss seeing his smiling face in our community. Every time I saw him he had something to say uplifting and positive. Most of all it was all about his family. May God give you peace and comfort at this time.
Barbara and Joe Riordan
Friend
November 23, 2020
I worked with this wonderful man at Acme. He was my first friend there. I was blessed to know him. He loved his family so much. He was always telling stories about them. He will truly be missed.
Kaitlin C
Coworker
November 22, 2020
My condolences on the loss of you husband, father, grandfather. I worked with Frank at Acme and he was always the nicest happiest guy around. He loved to talk about his family and you could tell how much he loved all of you. We will all miss him very much.

Sue S.
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Steven Batdorf
November 22, 2020
Frank will deeply missed. I was lucky enough to have him and his family as part of my life for the last 32 years. My thoughts and prayers are with all family and friends during this difficult time.
Steve Batdorf
Friend
November 22, 2020
Was great to know this wonderful man. Lots of fun and true friend. Heaven is rejoicing.
Rick Moody
Friend
November 22, 2020
He was a really nice guy. I worked with Denise, and worshiped with them at Blessed Trinity. My prayers for the family.
Robyn Triola
Friend
November 22, 2020