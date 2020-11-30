Francis Tebbutt's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Popkess Mortuary in Seneca, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Francis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Popkess Mortuary website.
Published by Popkess Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.