Francis Tebbutt
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1937
DIED
November 17, 2020
Francis Tebbutt's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Popkess Mortuary in Seneca, KS .

Published by Popkess Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
NorthRidge Church - Seneca
601 Castle St., Seneca, Kansas 66538
Funeral services provided by:
Popkess Mortuary
