Francis Verni
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1939
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Francis Verni's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jenkins-King Funeral Home in Ansonia, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jenkins-King Funeral Home website.

Published by Jenkins-King Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jenkins-King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin St., Ansonia, Connecticut 06401
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins-King Funeral Home
