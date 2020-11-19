Menu
Francis Wankier
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1938
DIED
November 16, 2020
Francis Wankier's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holbrook Mortuary in Salt Lake City, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holbrook Mortuary website.

Published by Holbrook Mortuary on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Levan Ward Chapel
25 North 100 East, Levan, Utah 84639
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holbrook Mortuary
3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84109
Holbrook Mortuary
