Francis Wilkie's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring in Sebring, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Francis in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dean Funeral Home - Sebring website.
Published by Dean Funeral Home - Sebring on Nov. 13, 2020.
