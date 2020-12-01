Menu
Francis Yurkovic
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 27, 1943
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
National Cemetery Of The Alleghenies
Francis Yurkovic's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home in Crafton, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Francis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home website.

Published by Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
