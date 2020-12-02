Menu
Francisca Alvarado
1950 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1950
DIED
November 29, 2020
Francisca Alvarado's passing at the age of 70 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home in Rotan, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weathersbee Ray Funeral Home
111 N. McKinley, Rotan, Texas 79546
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Foursquare Church
701 N.McKinley, Rotan, Texas 79546
Funeral services provided by:
Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home
