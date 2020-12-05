Menu
Francisca Castillo
1950 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1950
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Francisca Castillo's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel in Lubbock, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Published by Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
Dec
6
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvillo Funeral Home
206 E 19th, Lubbock, Texas 79403
Funeral services provided by:
Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
